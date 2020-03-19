KIDS NEED HELP WITH E LEARNING ?? ROSE-HULMAN HAS YOU COVERED

Now when i was a kid Rose Holman homework help line was CLUTCH to helping me get thru some of those algebra & geometry problems. .. Well ill tell you this its dope to still see that line around and helping kids FREE. As we go thru this pandemic and as schools have been canceled thru May 1st the kids are still stuck with homework that needs to be done and you prob have no clue how to help .. Well don’t let that make your brain hurt have your kids call the homework help line 1-877-ASK-ROSE (1-877-275-7673) or askrose.org They can get help to give them some extra help w that E Learning packet and it will save you a headache

