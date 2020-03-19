Waka Flocka & Tammy Navigate Their Renewed Commitment To Their Relationship On ‘What The Flocka’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Even before the interview started, we already could see why Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera now have their own reality TV show on WeTV because these two are hilarious around each other! They sit down with Angie Ange and Lore’l to promote their new show Waka and Tammy: What The Flocka which premiered on WE tv.

They discuss the things that they learned about each other from being on Marriage Boot Camp, and Tammy revealing what she improved about herself after watching the show back. She does blame Waka for pushing her buttons just to get under her skin all the time. Tammy also puts Waka on the spot saying he gets frustrated at her when her family decides to help her out, like when her Mom “fixed” the washing machine and her brother made her soup.

This is the first time that either one of them have the cameras just following them around individually, and that it still is taking time to get use to that part, being other shows they had other people apart of the show, and now it’s about them 24/7. Other topics such as fatherhood, marriage, and why people should wait to become “boyfriend & girlfriend” are discussed.

Their vision for the show isn’t to be #CouplesGoals, but rather present a true reality of what a young relationship looks like in 2020. The six-part series shows the couple trying to navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship. Viewers will see the couple’s challenges of married life, home renovations, dealing with their music careers and parenting their teenage daughter.

Catch Waka and Tammy: What The Flocka on Thursday nights on WE tv!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

