Gov. Holcomb continues to make efforts to keep Indiana residents safe during the coronavirus. In his latest move, the state decided to move the primary election from May 5th to June 2nd of this year.

In a press conference held Friday morning, Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson and the leaders of the Indiana Republican and Democratic parties made the announcement.

Lawson also added that steps will be taken to keep poll workers safe, and the state is in contact with the CDC about recommendations.

Indiana Moves Primary Election To June 2, 2020 was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

