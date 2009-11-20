Alicia Keys and The Roots Celebrates the Holidays on NBC

R&B singer Alicia Keys and hip-hop group The Roots are doing their part to help spread some holiday cheer. On December 2nd, Keys and The Roots will be in New York City to take part in NBC’s “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” special. The Roots, who serve as the house band for NBC’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” will also perform during the 77th annual tree lighting ceremony. Other celebrities scheduled to appear include Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, Shakira and Michael Buble.

“Christmas In Rockefeller Center” will also serve as a promotional event for Arbor Day and the Arbor Day Foundation. Every half hour during the broadcast, viewers will be asked to text NBCU to have a tree donated on their behalf. NBC’s “Christmas In Rockefeller Center” will air December 2nd at 8 p.m. Eastern.

