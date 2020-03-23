Conspiracy Cardi: Says Celebs Are Cashing Out On Corona

We all have our thoughts when it comes to Coronavirus, and Cardi B making sure to share all of her’s… On IG Live.

“…During her IG Live, Cardi also questioned whether celebrities are being paid to say they have the infectious disease. “I’m starting to feel like y’all ni**as is paying ni**as to say that they got it,” added Cardi.

And if checks are in fact being cut, Cardi wants in. “And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too,” she said. “Bitch tryna get paid…” – Rap Up

Cardi wants a check too! and liposuction

