The Starboy finally dropped his anticipated fourth studio album After Hours. The album features Metro Boomin, Kevin Parker, Max Martin, and more.

After the death of a beloved fan, he decided to dedicate this album to him.

“You were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base,” said The Weeknd. “I’m dedicating After Hours to you, my friend.” – Rap Up

