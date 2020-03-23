Rihanna Steps Up In Time Of Need

How can you not love Rihanna?

During this global pandemic, the Icon has made sure to make a difference.

She has donated $5 million around the world, and $700K worth of ventilators for her native land, Barbados.

“Her donation supports several organizations — including food banks in at-risk communities throughout the US.

It will also go toward supporting medical staffers with protective equipment, critical respiratory supplies, maintenance of intensive care units and will aid in the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the virus globally…” – LBS

We love to see it.

Also On Hot 96.3: