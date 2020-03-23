Are You Listening: Childish Gambino On The Track

Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover, surprised with a new album.

This has truly been a surprise to me, but a good one. I’m glad a few artists are dropping music during this self quarantine because what else are we going to do?!

“…Aside from “Algorhythm” and “Time,” the titles are named after the timestamps indicating where they start on the album. The previously-released “Feels Like Summer” is also included, but is now renamed “42.26.” Glover’s two children make a rare appearance in the accompanying promo photos, while the cover art is a blank white image…

3.15.20 is the follow-up to 2016’s Awaken, My Love! Last year, Glover released his Amazon Prime film Guava Island co-starring Rihanna and voiced Simba in a reboot of Disney’s The Lion King.” – RAP Up

You can hear the 12 track album on DonaldGloverPresents.com