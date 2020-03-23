Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid19 while being behind bars.

“Last month, he was found guilty of rape in the third degree after a New York jury reached a verdict in the landmark case. Weinstein was also found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree, but was found not guilty of predatory sexual assault and another count of first-degree rape. He still faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles.” – TJB

Since he was found guilty of rape, seems like he’s been trying to find a way to crawl out of prison. Is this a stunt or a real health factor that has now affected and infected prison systems?

Are there any other cases?