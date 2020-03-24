His Grandfather Bob Marley Is A Legend, And Now Skip Marley Is Ready To Pave His Own Musical Path [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We were joined by music royalty, the grandson of the late great Bob Marley, Skip Marley is a splitting image of his family lineage, and is making amazing music and on the way to carve out his own path within the music industry.

Skip Marley sat down with us to discuss everything from music, his family tree, relationships, and much more. He even gives us some facts about Bob Marley that the public may not have been aware of. He currently has a phenomenal record out right now with H.E.R called “Slow Down“, and will be dropping a project very soon. He sort of answers Lore’l regarding the rumors around him & H.E.R dating, and the type of chemistry they had when recording the music video.

From his body language, his accent, and demeanor, Skip Marley is a splitting image of his family, but he definitely has his own style when it comes to his music career. Watch the full interview with The Morning Hustle and Skip Marley and be sure to check out his project when it drops!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

