Welcome back for another Up Next Cypher hosted by Ashmac. In honor of Women’s History Month, we decided to make this one all about women. Watch as Ralesha, Kambria, Lorea Turner, and Allison Victoria perform over a beat from The Martianz and show why they are Up Next.

