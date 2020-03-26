Someone Take His Phone: Tory Lanez

2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Tory Lanez has grown to be one of my favorite entertainers.

(Don’t make any judgements until you see him perform live. He has energy like no other)

Now he’s bringing that same energy to IG live. Did you see it? Many of our favorite celebrities have been bringing live performances like John Legend, Miguel, DJ D-Nice with the mixes, and Tory Lanez attempted to have ladies twerk for the gram.

… majority of it was unsuccessful.

She’s beautiful ! Did anyone think that was Bernice Burgos??

#HangItUp ! This is how I’m ending calls now

