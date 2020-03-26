How Sway: Michael Jackson Donates To Covid-19 Relief

The Michael Jackson Estate donates $300K to communities that have been heavily empacted by Coronavirus during the global pandemic.

The Michael Jackson Estate today announced that it is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts to help three communities that have been severely impacted by the Covid 19 virus. Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank (Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization) and MusicCares will each receive a $100,000 donation.

“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson. “We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango [a key influence on Jackson’s hit ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’) passed away from the virus. Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.

“Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him,” they concluded. – Variety

Honestly, Michael Jackson somehow is doing more than your favorite Superstars that are still on this Earth.

