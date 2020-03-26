This Isn’t The Time: Netflix Fails Us

Is this issue fixed yet?

There were multiple Netflix outages. In the US and Europe some users weren’t able to stream for hours. This isn’t what we need in such pressing times. When all people can do is stay inside and watch movies.

“Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety, sent at about 1:35 p.m. ET. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

According to website DownDetector, user complaints of problems accessing Netflix spiked a little after 12:30 p.m. ET. The site showed error reports across the U.S. in the Northeast, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest and Texas, as well as parts of Northern Europe. About 41% of the issues reported were related to having “no connection” to Netflix, and another 34% were related to problems with video streaming. The reports of problems with Netflix on DownDetector had largely subsided by 1:30 p.m. ET.” – Variety

Whewww thank goodness. But it has been refreshing to see people outside enjoying this beautiful weather!