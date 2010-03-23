Dre and Snoop Together Again?

Hip-hop fans hoping Dr. Dre will produce another Snoop Dogg album may be in luck.

The “Doggfather” recently spoke with BET and said there’s a very good chance he puts out another record with the famed beatmaker. Snoop states, quote, “What is the possibility of a Dr. Dre-produced album from Snoop Dogg?

I’d say about a 90-percent chance it can happen.” He adds, quote, “You know, the ten-percent that lies out there is about availability as far as from Dr. Dre, not me, because I know and understand that I’m good, but when I’m with Dr. Dre, I’m great.”

Dr. Dre executive produced Snoop Dogg’s debut album, “Doggystyle.” The record arrived in 1993, producing the hit singles “Gin and Juice,” “Who Am I (What’s My Name)” and “Doggy Dogg World.” Snoop’s latest album, “Malice n Wonderland,” dropped in December, and has sold more than 225-thousand copies.

