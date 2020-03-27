Of all the things we are binge watching at home while we quarantine, there isn’t anything that comes to the level of bizarreness like Tiger King on Netflix. For us to fill you in on the backstory, would be way to long, so we suggest you just go and watch it. But if you did watch it, the star Joe Exotic is filing a massive lawsuit, and Angie Ange has all the details for you!

Headkrack tells you all the new music & shows you should check out this weekend, and Billy Sorrells breaks down what happened with UFC fight Jon Jones, who was arrested for suspected DWI yesterday.

SEE ALSO: Trevor Jackson & Adé Tell Us How Their New Record Came About + Grownish Production Being Put On Hold For The Moment [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: G Herbo Explains When He Realized He Dealt With PTSD, Social Media Scrutiny, Chicago Unifying [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending Topics: Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Files $94M Lawsuit [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On Hot 96.3: