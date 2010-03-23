Suge Knight Wanted For Beating Up & Robbing Yukmouth Of The Luniz

Former Death Row Records CEO, Marion “Suge” Knight is wanted by police for robbing and beating up Yukmouth, formerly of 90s hip-hop group The Luniz, in a supermarket in the San Fernando Valley in California.
From TMZ.com
Sources say it all went down at around 10 PM at a Ralph’s supermarket in the San Fernando Valley.
According to a law enforcement source, Suge and roughly 10 members of his posse allegedly beat up Yukmouth and then took $92,000 worth of jewelry from him.
Suge also is believed to have an outstanding warrant for a previous misdemeanor.
RELATED: Suge Knight Sued For Child Support
RELATED: New Daz Song Disses Suge Knight & Jermaine Dupri!
comments – add yours