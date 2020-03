Maybe your wishes have been heard. Frank Ocean drops two new tracks.

“While the world remains on lockdown, two new tracks from the reclusive singer have surfaced when fans need it most. Ocean first debuted the songs, titled “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” – Rap Up

There are reportedly digital download cards included in the packaging. More when we know it. pic.twitter.com/8FzOjBKlGq — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) March 27, 2020

Also On Hot 96.3: