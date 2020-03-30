What's Hot
Drake FINALLY Shares Pictures Of His Son, Adonis

Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

After years of wondering, fans finally get a look at Drake‘s two-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

As the Coronavirus lockdown continues to keep many from interacting with the ones they love and care about, Drake posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Monday. In it, he talks about missing his loved ones and shares several photos of his family, including pics of young Adonis and his mother Sophie.

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

In October 2017, Sophie Brussaux announced the birth of Adonis Graham. Despite many rumors, Drake was pretty quiet initially. But, in his 2018 Drake released his project Scorpion in which he opens up about having a child. On the track, “Emotionless,”  Drake said the lines: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world. I was hidin’ the world from my kid”–confirming he was a father.
