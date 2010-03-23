Tiny & Toya On Loving Bad Boys & Having Sex Too Soon

HoneyMag.com sat down with Tiny and Toya, stars of their own eponymous hit BET reality show, and two of the more popular baby mama’s of the entertainment industry, to talk about relationships, goals, and their upcoming season.

Aptly titled “Love Lockdown,” as their lovers have either recently been incarcerated or just getting out, read below to see what they had to say:

How soon is too soon to get intimate with a guy?

Toya: When you first meet him like in the first 8 months. I think that’s too soon. Some of them just want to talk to you because of who you know, who you are, what you’re doing so you have to test them out. I want to know if you like me or who I am associated with. You have to feel them out.

Bad guy or good guy? Who are you more attracted to and why?

Tiny: Honestly I’ve always been into the bad boy – I can’t lie. Something about the bad boy just attracts me, just gets my attention you know? There are some good guys that I can think of now that can be sexy, now that I’m older. But when I was younger, it would always be the bad boy.

Toya: I don’t like a softy softy but I don’t like a thug either. The reason why is because I don’t need any thugs around me. I have a daughter. I need someone who is well-established, not into a lot of BS, and very family-oriented. Someone that is cool and not on no dumb stuff. You can’t just bring everybody around your kids. I’m dating. I need someone I can bring home to my daughter. Not just anybody can come around her. READ MORE BELOW!

Toya, what have you’ve learned from your relationship with Lil’ Wayne?

Toya: I learned a lot. I watched Wayne go into different phases. Each phase I learned something new. As far as his love for women; he’s not really a one woman man. I had to deal with that. I am kind of happy because he made me stronger. No BS. I learned a lot from being Lil’ Wayne’s wife. As long as I’ve held grudges I’ve learned to let it go.

What’s your philosophy on love and dating?

Tiny: One thing I always say for a relationship is that however you start is how you should finish. I hate for a man to start a relationship and things seem so nice and then it gets old and he stops doing all those things. If those are the things that made me fall in love with him, then he needs to do those things periodically in the relationship or the relationship will go stale. I think that really helps you feel wanted when it’s old.