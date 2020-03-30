Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana’s Total Deaths Due To COVID-19 Rises To 35

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as on Monday, the state of Indiana has a total of 35 deaths due to COVID-19 with a total of 1,786 positive cases and 11,658 people tested.

Across the state, the virus has affected hoosiers of all age ranges. However, many COVID-19 deaths have been males and those over the age of 70. See the full demographic breakdown of positive cases and deaths below from the Indiana State Department of Health.

See Also: 

The Lo Down: Would You Be Like Oprah Or Idris If Your Significant Other Had Coronavirus?! [VIDEO]

Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake Of COVID-19 Pandemic

How Sway: Michael Jackson Donates To Covid-19 Relief

NIKE & KEVIN DURANT Eyewear

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

18 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton becomes the first NFL public figure to say he has test positive of the Coronavirus. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

Indiana’s Total Deaths Due To COVID-19 Rises To 35  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
Close