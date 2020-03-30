According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as on Monday, the state of Indiana has a total of 35 deaths due to COVID-19 with a total of 1,786 positive cases and 11,658 people tested.
Across the state, the virus has affected hoosiers of all age ranges. However, many COVID-19 deaths have been males and those over the age of 70. See the full demographic breakdown of positive cases and deaths below from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana’s Total Deaths Due To COVID-19 Rises To 35 was originally published on radionowindy.com