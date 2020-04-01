Count Me INdy

Did you know that children are one of the hardest-to-count groups during any census? In 2020, under-counting children could limit the amount of funding Indiana receives for schools.

Census data is used to determine how federal funding is distributed across the nation. Basically, the more accurate of a count we have for Indianapolis and Marion County translates into a fairer share of our piece of the pie.

Tons of federal programs rely on census data to determine where assistance is needed. Some that affect children are:

-Head Start

-Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

-Title 1 Grants to Local Educational Agencies

-Federal Pell Grant Program

-National School Lunch Program

…and many more!

Also On Hot 96.3: