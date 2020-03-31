The Morning Hustle
Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot: DJ Jazzy Jeff Suggests He Caught Coronavirus [VIDEO]

In today’s Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack talks about Rihanna’s latest interview where she admits to wanting to have children, but it was Future’s IG comment that has us talking! In other hip-hop news, DJ Jazzy Jeff suggested on social media that he feels he may have coronavirus, admitting he’s lost his sense of smell, which is one symptom of having the infection. We pray that he feels better.

 

 

Lastly, another day for Joe Exotic aka Tiger King news. Even though Cardi B was going hard on Twitter for the release of Joe from prison, she said she was just kidding. Even if she wasn’t, a GoFundMe account can’t be created for someone that was found guilty of a crime. So, it looks like Joe will have to enjoy his new found stardom behind bars for many years to come.

[caption id="attachment_845506" align="alignnone" width="808"] Source: Idris Elba / @idriselba / Twitter[/caption] Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure. While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention. Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed. We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

