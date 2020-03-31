The Lo Down: Fans Think B. Simone Manifested A Relationship With DaBaby [VIDEO]

In The Lo Down, Lore’l dives into the new social media rumors regarding DaBaby. According to some screenshots, fans think that comedian B. Simone may have manifested a relationship with DaBaby after playfully e-stalking him for several months.

According to Bossip, “The internet star has made it known that she loves her some Kirk, she even dressed as his “wife” on Halloween. After pulling that stunt, B. met DaBaby in real life but it seemed like some innocent celebrity crush until last night, she posted what appears to be a photo of DaBaby grabbing her glutes like he owns them!”

Da Brat opened up about her relationship for the first time after her video reaction of receiving a brand new car from her girlfriend went viral last week & we hear a snippet of an unreleased Big Sean + Nipsey Hussle record that is rumored to be on Sean’s upcoming Detroit 2 album.

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

