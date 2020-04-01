Since there are so many issues going on around the country right now, even though it was April Fools Day, the show still wants to keep things funny & entertaining, but also continue to provide info on what is going on in the news regarding the coronavirus. So, we took a few minutes today to acknowledge April Fools Day with a quick Battle Of The Corny Jokes segment.

Billy Sorrells squared off against On Air Jordan to battle it out to see who could tell the corniest jokes possible. Both claimed victory, so we need you to listen and tell us on social media who was the victor!

Battle of the Corny Jokes Between Jordan & Billy On April Fool’s Day [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

