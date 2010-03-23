MJ’s Doctor Stopped CPR to Hide Vials, Witness Claims

More allegations of reckless behavior are hovering over the man accused in the death of pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Quoting a source, the “Los Angeles Times” says a security guard for Jackson told Los Angeles police that Dr. Conrad Murray collected vials of medication from the pop star’s bedroom, before the guard called authorities on the day Jackson died.

The “Times” says the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Murray collected the vials and an intravenous drip as he was performing CPR on Jackson.

It’s a slightly different account from recent reports that suggest the doctor stopped performing CPR on the singer to collect the vials.

Murray’s attorney denies that the doctor tried to hide medications or anything else. Murray was charged in February with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Jackson’s death. He is due back in court on April 5th.

We will keep you updated on this story at IndyHipHop.com

Source: Metro News

Also On Hot 96.3: