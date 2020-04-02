T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

If you have been a fan of the Harris family, then you have seen all of T.I. and Tiny’s children grow up via social media or their hit TV show, Family Hustle. If you haven’t watched the show, then you probably learned about T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris last year when T.I. spoke candidly about why he goes to his daughter’s gynecologist appointments.

See Also: Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS]

18-year-old Deyjah recently opened up about past issues she’s had related to mental health and depression. On her YouTube channel, Harris bravely states that she has battled depression since the age of 11. “My self-esteem started to become an issue for me in the sixth grade due to bullying,” she said. “I started to struggle with understanding what it was that I was feeling and I definitely knew that I wasn’t able to express what it was that I was going through.”

See Also: T.I. Issues An Apology To His Daughter On ‘Red Table Talk’

She goes on to say that she has suffered with suicidal thoughts and at times, couldn’t envision “being here anymore.” We send our support to Deyjah as she works through her depression.

Watch her full video below.

Here is what Deyjah had to say about the video on her Instagram.