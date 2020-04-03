Do you think a quarantine can stop the Flo & Go two weeks in a row. NOPE, we dropped this weeks episode over Megan Thee Stallions latest hit to sum up everything you missed this weekend in The Morning Hustle’s Flow & Go! Let us know on social media which beat you want to hear next!

SEE ALSO: Rapsody’s Goal Is To Be An Example Of Balance & Variety In Mainstream Like It Was For Her Growing Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Lil Yachty Addresses Internet Backlash Over “Oprah’s Bank Account” Video, JT Dating Rumors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Flo & Go – “Safe & Savage” Weekly Recap [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On Hot 96.3: