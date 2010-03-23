SNEAK PEEK: Trey Songz’ Simple & Sexy VIBE Cover

VIBE Magazine voted Trey Songz’s “Ready” the album of 2009, so it’s not surprise they decided to put him on the cover of the publication’s April/May 2010 issue. (Jeezy covers the other.)

“I wanted to push the sex envelope with Trey’s shoot visually,” says VIBE editor in chief Jermaine Hall. “We were able to come up with shots that are equally entertaining for men and women.”

The issue hits stands nationwide April 13.