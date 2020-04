Future isn’t new to fatherhood, but is Lori Harvey his next baby moms to be?

A celebration is in order, but who’s child is it?

“…The sonogram is most likely her sister’s, Morgan Hawthorne, who previously announced that she was expecting another child. The same television and media cabinet from Lori’s Instagram Story can be seen in the background of Morgan’s photo. ” – Rap Up

We know sis will secure the bag, but how is the question?

