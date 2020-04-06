Major L: How Did YOU Forget?

Urban One Brands
Lil Baby at Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Photo by Lil Baby at Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Source: Atl Pics / Radio One
😤😤😤🤯🤯 @champagnepapi Sent Me This Song A Month Ago My Dumb Ass Ain’t Send The Verse Bacc 💀 !! But That’s Big Bro We Got Shit Comingggggg !!! “Toosie Slide” Out Now 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
A post shared by 💰👶🏽💰 The kiDD (@lilbaby_1) on Apr 3, 2020 at 7:02am PDT
Nah just stay quiet, like you were when you forgot to send your verse.
