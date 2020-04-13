IMPD Offers T-Shirts To Honor Fallen Officer

Late last week, we reported that Indianapolis Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed after responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s east side.

The family of Leath and IMPD have designated shopIMPD.com as the official fundraising source for t-shirts and other items to support the Officer Breann Leath Memorial Fund of the Central Indiana Police Foundation (CIPF). 100% of proceeds will be donated to CIPF to support the family of Officer Leath.

The official design will be offered on a short sleeve t-shirt, long sleeve t-shirt, youth t-shirt and hoodie.

IMPD also announced the funeral arrangements for Leath. Due to COVID-19, the public is invited to participate in an online funeral service. According to the press release issued by the Police Department, the funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

We send out condolences to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Breann Leath.

Source: WISH TV

