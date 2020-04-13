The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Diddy Shuts Down Lizzo’s Twerking During Instagram Live on Easter Sunday and Fans Are Upset! [VIDEO]

Diddy hosted the “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” on his IG account on Easter Sudnay to help raise money for healthcare workers in underserved areas amid the coronavirus. He was joined by plenty of celebrities, but it was Lizzo‘s appearence that had the internet talking all morning. When the singer joined the dance-a-thon, things got a little too live on the religious holiday as she started to twerk while Diddy’s sons danced on his account in the background.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Diddy shouted, rushing into the frame and stopping the music. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family friendly.” Lizzo was quick to apologize “Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let’s do something fun. Well, don’t play that kind of… play something I can bop to.”  Hours later Diddy was joined by Draya, who didn’t seem to take issue with her booty-poppin’ moves. “You killed that!” Diddy told Draya. “I think that was one of the top performances.”

 

 

 

Fans weren’t pleased with the varied reactions from Diddy, and quickly called him out on social media. Diddy has responded to the backlash after we got off air saying:

“There’s one thing that I wanna make clear,” he said later. “My queen, my sister, Lizzo, when I stopped the music, it’s because it had a lot of curses in there. Not because she was twerking. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, okay? So let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing on the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?”

Lore’ also weighs in on DJ’s raising money for each other, and Mariah Carey’s beautiful performance on Easter Sunday! Catch up with all the weekends Tea with The Morning Hustle!

On Monday (April 13), fans on Twitter made note of Lizzo's appearance and how Diddy seemingly treated her. During the dance-off, Lizzo began to twerk as she's known to do and Diddy told her to stop as it was Easter Sunday. Eagle-eyed fans noticed however that the star born Sean Combs did not shut thirst trap starlet Draya Michele from getting in her twerking. It should be noted that despite this potentially insensitive oversight on Diddy's part, the dance-a-thon had plenty of good moments, including a friendly reunion with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who joined the live with her current boo, Alex Rodriguez. Gabrielle Union also joined the dance party, which Diddy says raised over $3 million. "WE HAVE RAISED OVER $3,000,000!!!!!! HEAD TO MY INSTAGRAM LIVE! #TEAMLOVE DANCE-A-THON IS GOING DOWN NOW," Diddy tweeted during the session. He also announced that he partnered with Door Dash, stating that using the code "TEAMLOVE" will pay for a healthcare worker's meal.  

The Lo Down: Diddy Shuts Down Lizzo’s Twerking During Instagram Live on Easter Sunday and Fans Are Upset! [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

