QTNA: So What’s The Real Problem With Lizzo?

We know Lizzo to be the woman that has no shame in how she looks (which is how all of us should feel about ourselves)

The amount of self love she brings to the table, is something I’m still working on myself. Often times society tries to stop such celebration of the artists. What is the real problem here… Let’s get to the truth, it’s because Lizzo is plus size. Not only she is plus size but comfortable in her skin and beautiful.

Diddy hosted his dance-a-thon on IG LIVE on Easter Day, which had showcased a star studded amount of your favorite celebrities… but when Lizzo started twerking, things got awkward.

Despite Diddy shutting down Lizzo mid-twerk, he didn’t seem to have a problem when model Draya Michele showed off her own booty-poppin’ moves several hours later.

“You killed that!” Diddy told Draya. “I think that was one of the top performances.” – ET

So why couldn’t Lizzo twerk again? I thought it was Easter Sunday.

Why not keep the same energy and tell everyone NO twerkin?

I’m a fan of both of these beautiful ladies, but what’s up with this double standard?

