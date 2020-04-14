Diddy Clears The Air About Lizzo

After the backlash Diddy got about stopping Lizzo from twerking during his dance-a-thon, many wanted to know what was the reason *Cardi B voice*

Diddy said, him stopping Lizzo from twerking, had nothing to do with her twerking.

“Clarifying that there was no online drama, Lizzo later reposted Diddy’s explanation from his own Instagram Stories, defending his decision.

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music it was ’cause it had a lot of curses in there, not ’cause she was twerking,” he said. “She’s one of the best twerkers in the world. Let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record. And I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo, we love you and everybody stop looking for the negative, look for the positive!” – ET online

Thank goodness for Tory Lanez.

We must protect Tory at all costs. He’s a true National Treasure. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NxiV8Eek9A — Liy Lao Ho 𖣔 (@bigbrownhottie) April 13, 2020

Protect him at all costs!!!!!

