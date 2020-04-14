Playboi Carti has had fans waiting since 2018 for a new album. Tuesday night he posted a photo of what seems to be his new album cover. With no caption on either of his Instagram or Twitter posts, Carti has his fans excited and wondering when this new music will drop.

Playboi Carti is widely known for his 2017 hit “Magnolia” which came off his first album, Playboi Carti. The song inspired countless numbers of memes and dance battles. Following his debut project, Carti released his second album, Die Lit, in 2018.

Tuesday’s tease is for the release of his 3rd long-awaited album, Whole Lotta Red, although the cover features no red at all. We will stay tuned to see what happens next.

Playboi Carti Teases New Album Release was originally published on kysdc.com

BreAnna Holmes

Also On Hot 96.3: