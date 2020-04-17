Hip-Hop Spot: #NewMusicFriday All The New Music That You Should Check Out This Weekend [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
Hip-Hop Spot: #NewMusicFriday All The New Music That You Should Check Out This Weekend

It’s Friday and all us music lovers know what that means, #NewMusicFriday! Headkrack fills you in on all the new music in hip-hop and R&B that you need to check out over the weekend. From soulful R&B from DVSN, that grimey New York sound from Westside Gunn, and DaBaby dropping his 13 track project that had the internet buzzing all morning, there should be something for everyone with today’s releases.

One of DaBaby’s most talked about records is called “Nasty” featuring Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion. Listen to the snippet of the song and let us know on social media what your thoughts are about it!

[caption id="attachment_854637" align="aligncenter" width="639"] Source: Interscope[/caption] DaBaby dropped his new album, Blame It On Baby, and it’s loaded with the features. The North Carolina rapper’s new project his Twitter debating whether or not it’s full of fresh slaps or just more of the same ol same ol. The album is the follow up to late 2019’s Kirk, and features the likes of Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion,  A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ashanti, among others. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now; especially this early in their mainstream career,” says DaBaby via a press statement. “During the creative process of Blame it on Baby, I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.” At least one track getting plenty of early attention is “Nasty,” featuring Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion. https://twitter.com/boogiecousins/status/1251029281091641344 Check out what the ever-opinionated Internets has to say about Blame It On Baby below. https://open.spotify.com/album/6GK7MOPqacKl84T0r6Rctc?si=Oz80TpQ2RCeQBDjtxPjbqg CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

