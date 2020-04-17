As we all continue to quarantine in the house, we felt it was right to end the week with today’s FLO & GO over NBA YoungBoy‘s latest hit “Makes No Sense”. From topics such as coronavirus, stimulus checks, Lil Kim, event cancellations, and everything else happening in hip-hop, The Morning Hustle puts a bow on the week with the FLO & GO! Let us know on social media which instrumental you want us to rap over next week!

Watch the full at home version above!

SEE ALSO: Flo & Go: The Morning Hustle Tootsie Slide Challenge [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Flo & Go – “Safe & Savage” Weekly Recap [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Flo & Go: “This Make’s No Sense” Weekly Recap [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On Hot 96.3: