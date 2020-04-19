Open Lines April 19, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

Infectious disease expert Dr. Virginia Caine answers your coronavirus questions on social distancing, how the disease is impacting Black people in Indiana and more! Also, we hear about the prevalence of coronavirus in local prisons and jails.

IMPD Major Brian Mahone (starts at 4:00 mark) – Social distancing at area parks

Hairston Family (starts at 16:00 mark) – one family shares their story and an inmate speaks our about coronavirus in an Indiana prison

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal (starts at 35:00 mark) – Coronavirus in local jails

Dr. Virgina Caine (starts at 52:00 mark) – Updates on state and local cases, recommendations for staying safe

Also On Hot 96.3: