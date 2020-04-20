Kelly Rowland Drops New Single, ‘Coffee’ & The Video Is Everything!

In her first single since her motivating 2019 song, “Crown,” Kelly Rowland is bringing us black girl magic with “Coffee.” In the song Rowland talks about having coffee along with some other things in the morning. Her lyrics read: “Coffee and sex in the mornin’/ Breakfast in bed, got me moanin’/ Before you go to work/ I need you to go to work/ Pardon my sincerity/ You know I’m a rarity/ My love be your therapy/ All around remedy.”

With the song being called Coffee, it only made sense that Rowland used the video to show off the beautiful shades and shapes of black women. In an interview with Essence, she said: “I want to celebrate the women in video—every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me,” she added, “My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else.”

Now this is the kind of positivity we need during these times. Check out the full video below.

