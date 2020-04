The battle we have longgggg awaited for. To the point where I almost missed it because my phone kept on freezing.

After thinking twice about throwing my phone, and being advised to watch the battle on my laptop, was all for good reason.

The only logical explanation, Teddy Riley and Babyface broke the internet. With the MOST views through Instagram Live.

THESE TWO BLACK KINGS BROKE IG! 👑 Despite the technical difficulties, the postponements, sound issues and “doing too much” *ahem Teddy*, this was a moment in legendary music history with these two legendary producers! Teddy Riley & Babyface both won! An epic battle! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/SKS7K5ytVS — DOC. #FNLradio #TDR (@mrdoc) April 21, 2020

Thread Hits Battle: Teddy Riley vs. Babyface Tracklist: pic.twitter.com/bpLtMc44Lp — Shi (@ImALittleBitShi) April 21, 2020

If its one thing we always do, Is setting trends and the bar higher when it comes to music and culture.

Love to see it!

