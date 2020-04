2 Chainz makes sure to give back to healthcare workers in this time of need.

“Born and raised in Atlanta, this city has always been my home,” 2 Chainz told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “Seeing our healthcare workers putting their lives at risk everyday to keep our city, state and country safe is remarkable.” – REVOLT

No good deed, big or small, shall go unnoticed during these times.

