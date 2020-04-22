When was the last time you actually wrote a letter? Well, Billy Sorrells pulled out the pen and pad today to write the legend Michael Jordan a letter after watching The Last Dance. The Last Dance aired episode one and two of the 10-part series last Sunday and is airing on ESPN. The series documents the entire season during the final championship run of the Chicago Bulls before the team broke up in 1997 after 6 NBA championships.

SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER!

Billy has a few questions about Michael’s style, his competition he face, and why he didn’t help his guy Scottie Pippen out during the contract dispute?! Watch everything Billy had to say in the video above.

SEE ALSO: Haan?! Headkrack Reacts To French Montana Saying He Can Go ‘Neck To Neck’ With Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: DaBaby Says Not To Listen To The Blogs, Reveals What His Last Real Job Was, & Working With Lil Baby [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

An Open Letter To Michael Jordan From Billy Sorrells After Watching The Last Dance [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com