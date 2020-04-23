Tiffany Haddish & Common have been rumored to be seeing each other for quite some time now. The two stars have been in quarantine away from each other so they decided to go on a virtual date via the Bumble Dating App.

Haddish talked about her preparation for the virtual date on Instagram with a caption saying, “I wore the black dress (drawers optional) for my @bumble virtual date with @common this weekend. He sent me flowers, we ordered food, and we talked into the night. Sending you love at home. Now get on @bumble and find yourself someone worth looking cute for! #bumblePartner.”

We ain’t mad atcha girl get some facetime with your boo!

See Also:

Quarantine Proposal: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

Quarantine Struggles: Teen Gets Stuck In Washing Machine While Playing Hide-And-Seek

Tiffany Haddish & Common Go On A Virtual Date [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com