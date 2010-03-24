Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake back together? Yes! Kind of…

Web word is that Cameron Diaz fought long and hard to get back with her ex, Justin Timberlake. And it worked.

He’s now her leading man in a sexy new comedy, “Bad Teacher.”

Cameron kept telling the studio that she wanted Justin over Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd or Ryan Reynolds. “Cameron melted down and really pushed it,” an insider tells OK!. She even showed them clips from Justin’s comedy “The Social Network,” about the birth of Facebook.

But part of her plan was also to spice up the love scenes.

Cameron allegedly made them rewrite the love scenes so that they’re “even juicier and longer,” the source reveals.

His current gf Jessica Biel has totally played it cool. She got Cam’s cell number from Justin’s phone and called her to thank her.

“Jessica said she was thrilled Justin was working with someone of Cameron’s caliber and thanked Cam for going to bat for him,” OK reports.

Jess is one smart cookie. Will taking the high road work? We shall see.

Would you be happy about your boyfriend doing love scenes with his ex-girlfriend?

