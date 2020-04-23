IBE Cancels Summer Celebration & Circle City Classic Events Due To COVID-19

Summer time is big for Indiana residents. Every year, Indiana Black Expo hosts a number of events for the community, including its Summer Celebration and Circle City Classic events. Thursday, it was announced that all summer events would be canceled this year due to COVID-19.

In a statement made on their website, IBE stated, “Under the current pandemic circumstances and with the concurrence of our Board of Directors, we are cancelling all IBE events that invite physical public gatherings in 2020.”

Those events include: The Free Concert, Exhibition Hall, 50th Anniversary Gala and All White Affair, and Circle City Classic events.

IBE has plans to move some of their in person events to Virtual events for the remainder of the year. Visit their website for updates.

IBE states that refunds will be processed automatically for anyone who has purchased tickets to any of the affected events. If you have not received your refund within seven-to-ten days please contact the IBE Ticket Office. 317-925-2702

