Why The French Montana & Young Thug Beef Continues + Number of Unemployment Claims Soar [VIDEO]

In today’s Trending Topics, Angie Ange reports on the latest information regarding unemployment claims around the country soaring. The total from the newest report is a little lower than the last few, but that could mean things are getting worse slightly slower.

Lore’l tries to break down why this Young Thug and French Montana beef is continuing. After people though it started from the Kendrick Lamar comments yesterday, it looks like this beef may have been festering for much longer and other reasons.

We still don’t have professional sports playing around the world right now, but at least football fans can get a little action as the NFL draft kicks off this evening, and Billy Sorrells fills you in with what you need to know going into tonight.

