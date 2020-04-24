Indianapolis Urban League & Radio One Passing Out Food To 500 Families

Empowering communities and changing lives!Join the Indianapolis Urban League and Radio One Indianapolis as we partner with Gleaners, Second Helpings and the Children’s Bureau to distribute food to 500 families on Tuesday, April 28th, at 11am. If you lost your job or had your income reduced due to the Coronavirus, drive by the Indianapolis Urban League located at 777 Indiana Avenue to get free food supplies for your family on Tuesday, April 28th, beginning 11am. Drive into the Urban League parking lot of off St. Clair Avenue to get free food supplies! First come, first serve while supplies last.

