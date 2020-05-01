Indy
Indianapolis Urban League & Radio One Are Giving Out Free Meals To Local Families

Empowering communities and changing lives!

Join the Indianapolis Urban League and Radio One Indianapolis as we partner with Gleaners, and Second Helpings to distribute food to families on Tuesday, May 5th, at 11am.  If you lost your job or had your income reduced due to the Coronavirus, drive by the Indianapolis Urban League located at 777 Indiana Avenue to get free food supplies for your family. First come, first serve while supplies last.

