Teen Calls 911 After Parents Takeaway XBox

(Courtesy: Chicago Sun Times)

Police are there to protect and serve — within limits. That’s what a northwest suburban teenager found out when he called to report that his parents had taken away his Xbox.

Buffalo Grove police received a 911 hangup call about 1 p.m. Sunday. When officers went to the home, the 15-year-old boy said that his parents had taken away the gaming system as punishment so he called to report it.

“Officers arrived and found out it was a domestic situation,” police Cmdr. Steve Husak said. “The young man was upset and asked if it was legal for his parents to take his stuff away. The officers told him it was and that he should listen to his parents next time.”

Husak did not know why the boy was being punished by his parents. But he said a police report was filed, and the boy will not face repercussions for the unusual 911 call.

“Realistically, this was a younger person and he was upset. He was concerned enough to call police,” Husak said.

